Assam Board SEBA HSLC 2022 Datesheets: The Class 10 exam is scheduled to begin with English on March 15, and will be concluded on March 31 with language papers. Check class 10 exam schedule at the official website- sebaonline.org

Edited by Arnab Mitra | Updated: Jan 7, 2022 9:27 pm IST

Assam Board SEBA HSLC 2022 Datesheets Released, Check 10th Exams Schedule
Check Assam HSLC exam schedule
Image credit: PTI/ FILE
New Delhi:

Assam Board SEBA HSLC 2022 Datesheets: The Board of Secondary Education, Assam (SEBA) has released the datesheets for the High School Leaving Certificate Examinations (HSLC), class 10 exams. The Class 10 exam is scheduled to begin with English on March 15, and will be concluded on March 31 with language papers. The HSLC exam will be held in two shifts, morning shift from 9 am to 11 am, and afternoon shift from 1:30 PM to 3:30 PM.

The practical examinations would be held on March 4 and 5, 2022. Candidates appearing in the exam will be given additional 5 minutes at the start of the exam in both sessions to read the question paper. The candidates can check the entire schedule at the official website- sebaonline.org.

