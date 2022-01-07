Assam Board SEBA HSLC 2022 Datesheets Released, Check 10th Exams Schedule

Image credit: PTI/ FILE Check Assam HSLC exam schedule

Assam Board SEBA HSLC 2022 Datesheets: The Board of Secondary Education, Assam (SEBA) has released the datesheets for the High School Leaving Certificate Examinations (HSLC), class 10 exams. The Class 10 exam is scheduled to begin with English on March 15, and will be concluded on March 31 with language papers. The HSLC exam will be held in two shifts, morning shift from 9 am to 11 am, and afternoon shift from 1:30 PM to 3:30 PM.

Recommended: Best Course After 10th Class(Arts/Science/Commerce): Download List Free!

The practical examinations would be held on March 4 and 5, 2022. Candidates appearing in the exam will be given additional 5 minutes at the start of the exam in both sessions to read the question paper. The candidates can check the entire schedule at the official website- sebaonline.org.