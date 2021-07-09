Assam Board Result 2021: Class 10, 12 Certificates, Marksheets To Be Considered Valid

Assam Class 10, 12 marksheets and certificates issued under alternative evaluation criteria will be considered valod

The Assam Government has removed Clause 5 of the Government notification issued earlier regarding the alternative evaluation formula to assess Class 10 and Class 12 results. The certificates and mark sheets issued to the students under the evaluation criteria formulated will also be considered valid for applying in higher educational institutions and jobs.

Assam Chief Minister Dr Himanata Biswa Sarma held a meeting on July 8 with the representatives of All Assam Students’ Union (AASU), All Bodo Students’ Union (ABSU) and Asom Jatiyatabadi Yuba Chatra Parishad (AJYCP) to discuss the alternative method of evaluation necessitated by the cancellation of HSLC (Class 10) and HS (Class 12) exams for 2021.

The meeting held at Janata Bhawan was also attended by Education Minister Dr. Ranuj Pegu, Finance Minister Ajanta Neog and Handloom and Textiles Minister UG Brahma.

During the meeting, it was also decided that an equivalent exam may be held for teachers’ recruitment in schools and colleges if deemed necessary. This will be applicable for all students of SEBA, AHSEC and other boards and education councils.

The list of rank holders in HSLC Matric and HS results will not be released this year. However, distinction and star marks would be given.

The Chief Minister further directed to hold Class 11 examination under SEBA from now onwards. The exam to be conducted by the District Education Council will have a similar question paper for all schools of the district.