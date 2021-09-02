Assam Board Reduces Class 9, 10 Syllabus For 2021-22 Session

SEBA reduces Class 9, 10 syllabus by 40 per cent

The Board of Secondary Education, Assam, (SEBA) has reduced the syllabus of Classes 9 and 10 for the academic session 2021-22. SEBA, considering the constraints students faced by the students with the disruption in educational activities brought about due to extended lockdowns in the country this year as well, has decided to reduce the syllabi of Class 9 and Class 10 for every subject by around 40 per cent.

The board in a statement said: “..it has been noticed that there has been considerable Academic loss and it will be difficult for the students as well as the teachers to cover the course curriculum prescribed by the Board of Secondary Education, Assam for the Academic year 2021-2022.”

“Therefore the Board of Secondary Education, Assam has decided to reduce the Course Curriculum of each and every subject approximately by 40% in comparison with the Academic session 2019 for the convenience of Examination of the students of class IX and X in the academic session 2021-2022,” it added.

The revised syllabus will be made available on the SEBA website -- sebaonline.org.

SEBA, has, however, said that the syllabus is reduced only for the examination purpose for the academic session 2021-22 only and teachers can teach the whole course if possible so that students can have adequate knowledge of their entire course content.

In similar lines, the Council for Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) has also reduced the syllabus for ICSE (Class 10) and ISC (Class 12) examinations for the year 2022. The CISCE had reduced syllabi for Class 10 and Class 12 subjects which were made available on the official website cisce.org. The decision has been taken considering the difficulties faced by students amid the Coronavirus crisis.