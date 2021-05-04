Assam Board Postpones Class 10 HSLC (Matric) Exam Scheduled From May 11

Image credit: Shutterstock SEBA postpones Class 10 Matric exams

The Board of Secondary Education Assam (SEBA) has postponed the Class 10 Matric exams. The decision to postpone the High School Leaving Certificate (HSLC), or Class 10, exams has been taken considering the present situation arising out of the COVID-19 pandemic. Earlier on April 17, Assam Education Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said that the decision on Class 10 Matric exams will be taken soon.

The board will announce the HSLC Matric exam dates after reviewing the situation and after consultations with the state’s health department.

“In view of the prevailing situation of COVID-19 in the state of Assam. It has been decided to postpone the HSLC/ AHM Examinations 2021, scheduled to be held from 11th of May, 2021,” read the SEBA statement.

It further added: “The revised schedule of the said Examination shall be announced shortly after consultation with the Health Department, Assam Government,”

The HSLC Class 10 Matric theory exams were scheduled to start from May 11 in pen-and-paper mode. The Class 10 Assam board HSLC examinations were to end on June 1, 2021. The DISHA Psychometric Test was scheduled to be conducted on June 2, 2021, as per the HSLC Class 10 exam dates announced earlier. The Class 10 HSLC results would have been declared within July 7.

SEBA already conducted the Class 10 Matric practical exams on March 4 and March 5.

Students of Assam have been requesting the education minister to make a fair decision on the examinations soon. While some suggest that the upcoming Matric and HS exams should be postponed, some say these should be cancelled altogether.

The states’ board examinations have undergone several changes due to the second wave of COVID-19 situation. While several state governments have already postponed their board exams in view of the increasing COVID-19 cases, several others including the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) and Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) have cancelled the Class 10 board examinations.