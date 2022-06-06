  • Home
Assam Board HSLC Result 2022 Tomorrow; See What Is Expected From SEBA 10th Result

Assam Board HSLC Result: The Assam board held the Class 10 Matric exam this year after almost two years of online teaching-learning experience. Teachers are worried about how the students will fare after studying in an altogether different setup -- a diversion from offline to online classes.

Education | Written By Mridusmita Deka | Updated: Jun 6, 2022 5:48 pm IST

Assam board HSLC matric result tomorrow
New Delhi:

The High School Leaving Certificate (HSLC), or Class 10, Assam board exam result is set to be announced tomorrow, June 7. As many as 4,31,132 students appeared for the Board of Secondary Education Assam (SEBA) in the Class 10 exams. The Assam board held the Class 10 Matric exam this year after almost two years of online teaching-learning experience. Teachers are worried about how the students will fare after studying in an altogether different setup -- a diversion from offline to online classes.

The HSLC SEBA result Class 10 will be made available at 14 official and unofficial websites, including results.sebaonline.org, resultsassam.nic.in, assamresult.in and the SEBA results 2022 mobile app.

Owing to the unprecedented difficulties created by Covid, a teacher from Government Girls' HS and MP School, Dibrugarh, Assam, Namrata Bordoloi, said that the whole education system has suffered a lot and so did the students during the pandemic. While many students had limited access to online devices to attend virtual classes, several others had no access at all. “So, we as teaches are excited as to how the students will perform in the Class 10 Matric exams,” Ms Bordoloi added.

Last year, the overall pass percentage in Assam HSLC results stood at 93.10 per cent. The exam results were announced following exam cancellation and assessment done on the basis of alternative evaluation criteria. As many as 88,521 students were placed in the first division, 1,60,298 in second and 1,48,313 in the third. A total of 3,97,132 students have been declared pass and results of 26 candidates have been withheld. In 2020, only 64.80 per cent students had managed to pass Class 10 HSLC exams in Assam.

Mrinali Saikia Chetia (Assistant Teacher) of Dibrugarh Assam’s Government Girls' HS and MP School said that the students who appeared for the Class 10 Matric exams this year took the exams after two years of studying at home and four months of formal learning in schools. The Assistant Teacher sharing similar concerns about how the students would perform in the offline exam said: “We, as teachers, have put several efforts to make the students learn and perform better in the HSLC Matric exam.” However, during the period of lockdown, several students faced constraints in availing the basic environment to even keep up with their regular learning, Ms Chetia added, saying that she is hopeful about her students faring well in HSLC result tomorrow.

Assam Board result

