Image credit: Shutterstock Assam Board HSLC Result 2020: SEBA Class 10th Results On June 6

The Board of Secondary Education Assam, or SEBA, will declare Class 10 or Matric results on June 6; Assam Education Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma confirmed at a press conference on Sunday.

The results will be made available on the official website-- resultsassam.nic.in from 9 am. Candidates will be required to use login credentials like roll number and registration number to check their individual results.

This year, High School Leaving Certificate, or HSLC, exams were held from February 10 to February 28. More than 3 lakh students appeared in the exam.

Digital Marksheet Of Assam HSLC Result 2020

Previously, Himanta Biswa Sarma had announced that digital mark sheets will be provided for admission to higher education institutes this year.

The decision has been made keeping in view the importance of social-distancing during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Hard copies of the mark sheet will be distributed later, when the situation gets normal, Mr Sarma said.

Online Admission To AHSEC Colleges

The minister had also announced earlier that admission to the higher secondary institutes under Assam Higher Secondary Education Council, or AHSEC, will be carried out completely in online mode.

The minister asked the colleges to provide bank details in the admission forms so that the admission fees can be paid.