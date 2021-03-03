Image credit: Shutterstock Assam Board HSLC Exams 2021: Practical Exams From Tomorrow; Details Here

The Board of Secondary Education Assam (SEBA) will conduct the practical exams for Class 10 from tomorrow. The Class 10, or High School Leaving Certificate (HSLC), practical exams will be held between March 4 and March 5 from 9 am to 12 noon. The Class 10 practical exams will be held in multiple exam centres across the state.

The HSLC Class 10 practical exams will start with Garment Designing (E), Music (E), Fine Arts (E) and Computer Science (E) paper tomorrow, on March 4, 2021. On March 5, the board will conduct the Home Science (E), Dance (E), Weaving and Textile Design (E), Wood Craft (E), Retail Trade NSQF (E), IT/ ITeS NSQF (E), Private Security NSQF (E), Health Care NSQF (E), Agriculture and Horticulture NSQF (E) [Agriculture (Animal Health Worker NSQF)], Tourism and Hospitality NSQF (E) papers.

While announcing the HSLC exam dates, the board in a statement said: “Examination of all the above Practical subjects will be held in the Examination Centres from where the candidates appear in theory subjects for the same.”

It further added: “This year the Practical examinations will NOT be held in Venues.”

The board will conduct the HSLC Class 10 theory exams from May 11, 2021 and will be held in pen-and-paper mode. The Class 10 Assam board HSLC examinations will end on June 1, 2021. The DISHA Psychometric Test will be conducted on June 2, 2021, as per the HSLC Class 10 exam dates.

The Class 10 HSLC results will be declared within July 7, state education minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced earlier.