HLSC 2021 Exams: SEBA Class 10 Datesheet Released

Assam Board HSLC Exams 2021: Class 10 Schedule Released

The Assam Board HSLC exams will begin from May 11 to June 1 and will be held in pen-and-paper mode. The practical examinations, as per the SEBA Class 10 HSLC 2021 dates, will be conducted on March 4-5.

Education | Edited by Mridusmita Deka | Updated: Jan 6, 2021 7:32 pm IST | Source: Careers360

New Delhi:

Board of Secondary Education Assam (SEBA) has released the Class 10 exam time-table for the state board exams. The High School Leaving Certificate Examinations (HSLC exams) will begin from May 11, 2021 and will be held in pen-and-paper mode. The Class 10 Assam board HSLC examinations will continue till June 1, 2021.

While most of the subjects including English, Social Science, General Mathematics and General Science will be conducted between 9 am and 12 noon, a few others like Fine Arts, Music and Dance will be held in the afternoon session from 1:30 pm to 4:30 pm.

Also Read || Board Exams 2021 Live Updates: State-Wise School Reopening Status, Class 10, 12 Date Sheets

As per the SEBA HSLC Class 10 exam dates, DISHA Psychometric Test will be held on June 2, 2021. The practical examinations, as per the HSLC 2021 dates, will be conducted on March 4-5, 2021.

While announcing the HSLC 2021 board exam dates earlier on January 2, the state education minister Himanta Biswa Sarma also said that the Class 10 HSLC results will be announced within July 7.

The states’ board examinations have undergone several changes due to COVID-19 situation. While most of the schools have conducted online classes throughout 2020, they are now slowly opening in a staggered manner to conduct in-person classes and give practical training to the students. States including Bihar, Odisha and Maharashtra have also released the upcoming 2021 board exam schedules.

