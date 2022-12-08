  • Home
Assam Board HSLC 2023 Datesheet Out; Complete Schedule Here

The SEBA Class 10 exam will begin on March 3, 2023 and will be conducted till March 20, 2023.

Education | Written By Arpita Das | Updated: Dec 8, 2022 7:09 pm IST

Assam Board HSLC 2023 Datesheet Out; Complete Schedule Here
SEBA Class 10 exam

SEBA HSLC 2022: The Board of Secondary Education, Assam (SEBA) has released the datesheet for the High School Leaving Certificate Examinations (HSLC) 2023 exams. The Class 10 exam is scheduled to begin with English on March 3 and will be concluded on March 20 with Advance Mathematics, Geography, History, and others. The HSLC exam will be held in two shifts- the morning shift is from 9 am to 12 noon and the afternoon shift is from 1:30 pm to 4:30 pm.

The practical examinations would be held on February 24 and February 25, 2022. The shift timing of the practical exam is similar to the theory paper. This year as well the practical examination will be held in theory exam centres and not in venues. Also Read || Assam Government Felicitates Meritorious Students Of HSLC Class 10 Exam 2022

Candidates who will be appearing in the exam will be given an additional five minutes at the start of the exam in both sessions to read the question paper properly. The candidates can check the entire Class 10 exam schedule through the official website- sebaonline.org.

Assam HSLC Exam Time Table 2022

DatesMorning Shift (9 am to 12 noon)Afternoon Shift (1:30 pm to 4:30 pm)
March 3, 2023English-
March 4, 2023Fine Arts (E), Garment Design (E)-
March 6, 2023General Mathematics-
March 9, 2023Social Science-
March 10, 2023Manipuri (E), Santhali (E)Music (E), Dance (E), Woodcraft (E), Bengali (E)
March 13, 2023General Science-
March 14, 2023-

Retail Trade NSQF (E), IT or ITES NSQF (E), Private Security NSQF (E), Health Care NSQF (E), Agriculture and Horticulture NSQF (E) Tourism & Hospitality NSQF (E), Beauty and Wellness NSQF (E), Automotive NSQF (E), Electronics and Hardware NSQF (E), Animal Health Worker NSQF (E), Bodo (E)

March 15, 2023Assamese (E)-
March 16, 2023Hindi (E), Weaving and Textile Design (E)-
March 18, 2023MIL or English (IL)-
March 20, 2023Advance Mathematics (E), Geography (E), History (E), Sanskrit (E), Computer Science (E), Commerce (E), Home Science (E), Nepali (E), Arabic (E), and Persian (E)-


SEBA Class 10 Examination
