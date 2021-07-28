Assam Board Higher Secondary Class 12 Result On July 31: Report

HS Class 12 results Assam board on July 31

The Assam Higher Secondary Education Council (AHSEC) which conducts the Class 12, or HS, exams in Assam will declare the results on July 31. As per reports, AHSEC will announce the results of the cancelled board exams on July 31 at 9 am. To arrive at the Class 12 HS results, students’ performances in past examinations and other teaching-learning activities will be considered.

To arrive at the Class 12 HS result, the council has devised two separate formulae, one for subjects with practical papers and the other without practicals.

For subjects with practicals, 50 per cent of the marks will be derived from average marks in the best three subjects of the HSLC, or Class 10, exam. While 30 per cent marks will be taken from practicals, 10 per cent marks will be awarded by schools for different activities held during Class 11 and Class 12 and the remaining 10 per cent marks will be based on the 90 per cent marks obtained through the above formula.

For subjects without a practical paper, 50 per cent marks will be from the average of best of three subjects of HSLC and 40 per cent will be from internal assessments and other activities during Class 11 and 12. The remaining 10 per cent will be based on this 90 per cent.

For Class 12 vocational subjects, the board will use a 50:40:10 formula, where the 40 per cent marks will be from practicals and the other two components will be the same.

The state government has also constituted a forum to deal with the disputes on Class 12th results. The forum, as per the government, seeks to provide a proper redressal of any grievance or dispute of the students after the declaration of Class 12 Higher Secondary, or HS, results. The board will also provide the students with an opportunity to appear for optional exams to improve their scores.