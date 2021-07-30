Assam Board To Declare Class 12 HS Result Tomorrow For Around 2.5 Lakh Students

Assam Class 12th HS results tomorrow

The Assam Higher Secondary Education Council (AHSEC) will declare the Higher Secondary (HS), or Class 12, result tomorrow, July 31 at 9 am. As many as 2,49,812 students will be promoted tomorrow in the absence of board exams. Out of the total students, 38,430 are from Science, while 1,91,855, 18,443 and 1,081 students are from Arts, Commerce and Vocational streams. As per official data, 1,498 institutions are affiliated with AHSEC.

Students will be able to access their HS results and download digital marksheets on the Assam board result websites -- ahsec.assam.gov.in and assamresults.in.

Apart from official websites, the board while announcing the Assam Class 12 result date and time has also said that the results will be available on some private portals.

Although the students will be able to download digital marksheets tomorrow, hard copies of results supporting the digital version will be issued by the board later on. The date of providing hard copy of marksheets and certificates will be notified later, AHSEC said.

The state government has also constituted a forum to deal with the disputes on Class 12th results. The forum, as per the government, seeks to provide a proper redressal of any grievance or dispute of the students after the declaration of Class 12 Higher Secondary, or HS, results. The board will also provide the students with an opportunity to appear for optional exams to improve their scores.

Assam Board HS Class 12th Evaluation Criteria

To arrive at the Class 12 HS result, the Assam Higher Secondary Education Council (AHSEC) has devised two separate formulae, one for subjects with practical papers and the other without practicals.

For subjects with a practical component, 50 per cent of the marks will be derived from average marks in the best three subjects of the HSLC, or Class 10, exam. While 30 per cent marks will be taken from practicals, 10 per cent marks will be awarded by schools for different activities held during Class 11 and Class 12 and the remaining 10 per cent marks will be based on the 90 per cent marks obtained through the above formula.

For subjects without a practical paper, 50 per cent marks will be from the average of best of three subjects of HSLC and 40 per cent will be from internal assessments and other activities during Class 11 and 12. The remaining 10 per cent will be based on this 90 per cent.

For Class 12 vocational subjects, the board will use a 50:40:10 formula, where the 40 per cent marks will be from practicals and the other two components will be the same.