Assam Board Classes 10, 12 Board Exam: Decision On Cancellation, Postponement Expected Soon

The Board of Secondary Education Assam (SEBA) and Assam Higher Secondary Education Council (AHSEC) will decide on holding the exams as per the scheduled date, or cancellation of exams or their postponement soon. The Class 10 and Class 12 Assam board exams are scheduled to begin from May 11.

Education | Written By Mridusmita Deka | Updated: Apr 22, 2021 2:32 pm IST

Assam to soon decide on Class 10, Class 12 board exams
Image credit: Shutterstock
New Delhi:

The Assam Boards will soon decide on Class 10 and Class 12 board exams. The Board of Secondary Education Assam (SEBA) and Assam Higher Secondary Education Council (AHSEC) will decide on holding the exams as per scheduled date, or cancellation of exams or their postponement soon. The Class 10 or High School Leaving Certificate (HSLC) exams and Class 12 or Higher Secondary (HS) exams were scheduled to begin from May 11.

While addressing a press conference earlier, the Education Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said SEBA and AHSEC have been requested to take a decision regarding holding the exams after consultation with parents and teachers.

On April 17, the minister in his social media handle also said: “...We appeal to SEBA and AHSEC to discuss with relevant stakeholders regarding the state board exams and take a concrete decision within the next 10 days”.

On April 20, the Assam Government also issued COVID-19 guidelines. For districts with more than 100 COVID-19 cases, the Secondary Education Department said offline classes for 50 per cent attendance will be provided to Classes 6 to 10 and Class 12 and for undergraduate and postgraduate students.

To check the the spread of COVID-19 situation in the state, Assam Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma chaired a high-level meeting chaired with the Education Department officials on April 21, 2021, and said if the daily COVID-19 case rate in Guwahati Metro touches 1,000, the district administration has all authority to take a decision on closing down educational institutions and hostels.

