Assam Board Class 12 Result Declared

AHSEC has released the Assam board Class 12 result today.

Assam board Class 12 (Higher Secondary or HS) result has been declared. The Assam Higher Secondary Education Council (AHSEC) has released the HS result on its website ahsec.nic.in. Alternatively, students can also check the HS result on esultsassam.nic.in. Students can check the result using their roll number.





78.28% students have cleared the HS exam in Arts stream. Pubali Deka and Shraddha Bogohain are the twin toppers in Arts stream and have secured 96.2% marks. 1,68,367 students took the HS exam in Arts stream.

In Commerce the overall pass percentage is 88.18%. Krishna Maheshwari is the topper and has secured 94.2%. 17,713 students had appeared for the exam in Commerce stream.

In Science, 88.06% students have qualified. Abinash Kalita, the topper, has secured 97.2%.

A total of 39,574 students took the exam in Science.

Baksa district has recorded the highest pass percentage in the state in all the three streams.

This year over 2 lakh students are expected to have appeared for the Class 12 board exam from schools affiliated to the Assam Higher Secondary Education Council.

Due to COVID-19 pandemic, the result declaration was delayed this year.

In 2019, a little over 70% students passed in AHSEC or HS exams, which was an improvement from 2018 when 56.04 per cent students passed.

Board of School Education Assam (SEBA) announced the Class 10 or HSLC and AHM results on June 6. Over 3 lakh students sat for the 10th board exams in Assam this year and 65.49 per cent students passed.



