  • Home
  • Education
  • Assam Board Class 12 Result To Be Announced Today

Assam Board Class 12 Result To Be Announced Today

AHSEC 2020 result will be available on the official websites of the board, ahsec.nic.in and resultsassam.nic.in.

Education | Written By Bishal Kalita | Updated: Jun 25, 2020 7:10 am IST | Source: Careers360

RELATED NEWS

Parents Worried As Over 8 Lakh Students To Appear For Karnataka Class 10 Exam From Tomorrow
Assam HS Result 2020 Soon. Direct Link Here
Kerala SSLC Result 2020 On June 30, Details Here
Over 8.48 Lakh Students To Appear In Karnataka SSLC Exams From Tomorrow
CAT 2020: IIM Indore Releases Application For CAT Membership
NEET PG Counselling 2020: MCC To Allow Online Reporting On Individual Basis
Assam Board Class 12 Result To Be Announced Today
Assam Board Class 12 Result to be announced today
Image credit: Shutterstock
New Delhi:

Assam Higher Secondary Education Council, or AHSEC, will declare HS or Class 12th result today, at 9 AM. AHSEC 2020 result will be available on the official websites of the board, ahsec.nic.in and resultsassam.nic.in. This year, AHSEC 12th result has been delayed due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. In past years, the board had declared Class 12 results in the month of May. More than two lakh students from Arts, Science, Commerce streams have been waiting for the Assam HS result 2020.

Assam Higher Secondary results 2020 will also be available on partner websites like indiaresults.com and examresults.net. Candidates, however, are advised to cross check their results from an official source for authentication.

Check your Assam HS result from here:

Assam HS result 2020 direct link

COVID-19 And Assam Board Results

This year, Assam Board class 12 result will be declared online only. The provision of offline results from centers has been prohibited, to maintain social-distancing, in view of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Board of Secondary Education Assam, or SEBA, declared HSLC or Class 10 results June 6, with digital marksheets for admission to higher education courses.

Click here for more Education News
Assam HSLC result Assam HSLC results
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
Assam HS Result 2020 Today: Live Update
Assam HS Result 2020 Today: Live Update
Maharashtra CM Asks For Prime Minister's Intervention To Postpone MD/MS Exams
Maharashtra CM Asks For Prime Minister's Intervention To Postpone MD/MS Exams
Maharashtra Medical Education Department Asks DMER To Publish Timetable 45 Days Before Exams
Maharashtra Medical Education Department Asks DMER To Publish Timetable 45 Days Before Exams
Parents Worried As Over 8 Lakh Students To Appear For Karnataka Class 10 Exam From Tomorrow
Parents Worried As Over 8 Lakh Students To Appear For Karnataka Class 10 Exam From Tomorrow
Assam HS Result 2020 Soon. Direct Link Here
Assam HS Result 2020 Soon. Direct Link Here
.......................... Advertisement ..........................