Image credit: Shutterstock Assam Board Class 12 Result to be announced today

Assam Higher Secondary Education Council, or AHSEC, will declare HS or Class 12th result today, at 9 AM. AHSEC 2020 result will be available on the official websites of the board, ahsec.nic.in and resultsassam.nic.in. This year, AHSEC 12th result has been delayed due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. In past years, the board had declared Class 12 results in the month of May. More than two lakh students from Arts, Science, Commerce streams have been waiting for the Assam HS result 2020.

Assam Higher Secondary results 2020 will also be available on partner websites like indiaresults.com and examresults.net. Candidates, however, are advised to cross check their results from an official source for authentication.

Check your Assam HS result from here:

Assam HS result 2020 direct link

COVID-19 And Assam Board Results

This year, Assam Board class 12 result will be declared online only. The provision of offline results from centers has been prohibited, to maintain social-distancing, in view of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Board of Secondary Education Assam, or SEBA, declared HSLC or Class 10 results June 6, with digital marksheets for admission to higher education courses.