Assam Board Class 10 Matric Result Tomorrow

Assam Matric results tomorrow

The Board of Secondary Education (SEBA) which conducts the High School Leaving Certificate (HSLC) Class 10, or Matric, exams in Assam will declare the results on July 30. The board will announce the results of the cancelled Class 10 HSLC exams on July 31 at 11 am. To arrive at the Class 10 HSLC results, students’ performances in past examinations and other teaching-learning activities will be considered.

As many as 4,38,828 HSLC Class 10 students will be promoted to higher education this year. Total number of schools under SEBA, as per the education board, is 7,301. As soon as the results will be announced, students will be able to download their marksheets in digital formats.

SEBA Class 10 HSLC Results -- Official Websites

Sebaonline.org

Sebaresults.in

Resultsassam.nic.in

Along with the official websites, students will also be able to check their Class 10 HSLC results, on private websites. However, students checking their results from private websites will have to crosscheck their results from official websites for authentication.

SEBA said Class 10 results will be calculated on the basis of 40:40:20 formula where 40 per cent marks will be derived from Class 9 annual exam, 40 per cent marks from Class 10 exams and the remaining 20 per cent marks will be awarded to students by schools. Factors like attendance, internal assessment, etc will be taken into consideration for awarding the 20 per cent marks.

Schools will have to keep in view their results of the past three years while awarding the 20 per cent marks. The variation should, however, be within 10 per cent.