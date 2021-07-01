Image credit: Shutterstock Assam HSLC, HS results to be declared by July-end (representational)

The Assam Government will announce today how HSLC or Class 10 and HS or Class 12 final exam candidates will be evaluated this year. The formula will be announced at a press conference, after the Chief Minister’s approval, Assam Education Minister Ranoj Pegu said on June 30. Earlier, the two committees formed by the state government to fix the result formula had submitted their reports.

The Board of Secondary Education (SEBA) and the Assam Higher Secondary Education Council (AHSEC) will declare Matric and HS final results by July 31, the Education Minister had earlier said.

Board exams in Assam have been cancelled for this year due to the Covid situation in the state. Results will be prepared taking into account students’ performance in the past exams. There will be no top 10 rank list this year.

Kumar Bhaskar Varma Sanskrit and Ancient Studies University Vice-Chancellor Prof Dipak Kumar Sharma, who headed the committee for Class 12 results, had told PTI that the members of the panel considered all academic activities, and suggestions made in the report are for continuous evaluation.

"Result of Class 10 will be taken into consideration. There would be continuous evaluation of Class 11 and 12," Prof Sharma had said but did not give details of the formula.

Dr Alok Buragohain, former Vice-Chancellor of Dibrugarh University and Academic Chairperson of Royal Global University, headed the panel for Class 10 results.

The Class 10 results committee had suggested that the marks of Class 9 and pre-board examinations of the students should be considered, according to PTI.