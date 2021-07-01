Forum To Deal With Grievances On Class 12 Assam Board Results: Education Minister Ranoj Pegu

Grievance redressal portal to address students queries on Assam board HS Class 12 results

The Education Minister of Assam Ranoj Pegu today, on July 1, said that the government has constituted a forum to deal with the disputes on Class 12th results. The forum seeks to provide a proper redressal of any grievance or dispute of the students after the declaration of Class 12 Higher Secondary, or HS, results. The board will also provide the students with an opportunity to appear for optional exams to improve their scores.

Announcing this, the Education Minister Ranoj Pegu in his social media handle said: “The Government of Assam forms a Grievance redressal forum to provide for proper redressal of any grievance or dispute of the students after [the] declaration of Higher Secondary Examination results.”

The Class 12 Assam Board results will likely be declared by July 31. The board today has announced the evaluation criteria to assess the students of the cancelled Class 10 and Class 12 exams. Students’ performances in past examinations and other teaching-learning activities will be used to prepare the results this year.

Assam Board HS Class 12th Evaluation Criteria

To arrive at the Class 12 HS result, the Assam Higher Secondary Education Council (AHSEC) has devised two separate formulae, one for subjects with practical papers and the other without practicals.

For subjects with a practical component, 50 per cent of the marks will be derived from average marks in the best three subjects of the HSLC, or Class 10, exam. While 30 per cent marks will be taken from practicals, 10 per cent marks will be awarded by schools for different activities held during Class 11 and Class 12 and the remaining 10 per cent marks will be based on the 90 per cent marks obtained through the above formula.

For subjects without a practical paper, 50 per cent marks will be from the average of best of three subjects of HSLC and 40 per cent will be from internal assessments and other activities during Class 11 and 12. The remaining 10 per cent will be based on this 90 per cent.

For Class 12 vocational subjects, the board will use a 50:40:10 formula, where the 40 per cent marks will be from practicals and the other two components will be the same.