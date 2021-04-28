  • Home
Assam Board (AHSEC) HS First Year Exam Postponed

Assam has postponed the higher secondary (HS) first year exams or Class 10 board exams that were scheduled to begin on May 11 and continue till June 1. The Assam Higher Education Council (AHSEC) said that the decision has been taken in view of the rising COVID-19 cases in the state.

New Delhi:

The Assam Higher Education Council (AHSEC) said that in view of the COVID-19 situation, the Class 10 board exams have been postponed until further orders. The authorities are yet to decide on Class 12 board exams.

AHSEC said in a notification that, “In view of the COVID-19 situation, the HS First year examination, 2021 has been postponed until further orders. It is to inform you that the council has made all preparation for both the examinations”.

This comes after Assam matric board exam students requested for a decision on the exams.

As per the previous instructions, the Class 10 examinations were to be held in the physical mode at the exam centres. The exams were scheduled in both morning and evening shifts.

Class 10 practical exams have already been conducted from March 4 to 5. Earlier the results were to be announced within July 7.

The Class 12 board exams are scheduled to begin from May 11.

