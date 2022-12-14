  • Home
  • Education
  • Assam Board 2023 Class 12 HS Dates Announced; Exam From February 20

Assam Board 2023 Class 12 HS Dates Announced; Exam From February 20

Assam Board Class 12 Exams: While the Assam Higher Secondary Education Council (AHSEC) will conduct the Class 12 HS exams in 2023 from February 20, the practical exams will be held from January 25.

Education | Written By Mridusmita Deka | Updated: Dec 14, 2022 1:40 pm IST

RELATED NEWS

Assam Board Class 12 Result 2022: Chief Minister Distributes Scooters To Meritorious Students
Assam To Give Scooters To Nearly 36,000 Meritorious HS Class 12 Students
Assam Education Board Developing App For School Students, Says Education Minister
Assam HS Result 2022: Four Students Share Top Rank In Assam HS; Check List Of Toppers
Assam HS Result 2022 Announced; Direct Link To Download AHSEC 12th Scorecard
Assam HS Result 2022 (Out) Live: AHSEC 12th Result Available At Resultsassam.nic.in; Meet Toppers
Assam Board 2023 Class 12 HS Dates Announced; Exam From February 20
Assam board has announced the HS exam dates
New Delhi:

Assam board Class 12 Higher Secondary (HS) examinations will be conducted from February 20, 2023. The Class 12 exams administered by the Assam Higher Secondary Education Council (AHSEC) will get over on March 20, 2023. While announcing the Assam board 2023 Class 12 exam dates, Minister of Education Ranoj Pegu, said that the practical exams will be held between January 25 and February 15, 2023.

Don't Miss: Assam AHSEC Question/Sample Papers. Download Now
Suggested: Toppers' Preparation Tips to Score 99+ in Boards, Check Now

The 2023 Class 12 Assam board exams will be held in centre-based pen and paper mode. The Assam board HS 2023 exams will start with the English paper on the first day followed by Physics, Accountancy and Education on the second and Economics on the third. Most of the Class 12 Assam board 2023 exams will be held from 1:30 pm to 4:30 pm, while a few papers including Music (Group A), Vocational Elective Paper and Home Science wil be conducted in the morning shift between 9 am and 12 noon.

Wishing luck to all the Class 12 HS 2023 Assam board students, Mr Pegu said: “Important notification on HS Final Examination 2023. The AHSEC HS Final Exam will be held from February 20, 2023 to March 20, 2023. The Practical exam will be held from January 25, 2023 to 15 February, 2023.”

Meanwhile, SEBA will hold the Class 10 Matric 2023 exam from March 3. The Class 10 Matric exams will begin with the English paper on the first day.

Click here for more Education News
Assam Board ahsec routine
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
JEE Main 2023 Dates: Answers To FAQs On Registration Process, Syllabus
JEE Main 2023 Dates: Answers To FAQs On Registration Process, Syllabus
IIT Kanpur Incubated Start-Up Develops RCC-Based Floating Solar Grid To Refine River Ghats
IIT Kanpur Incubated Start-Up Develops RCC-Based Floating Solar Grid To Refine River Ghats
CBSE Date Sheet 2023: Know About Competency-Based Questions; Update On Class 10, 12 Time Table
CBSE Date Sheet 2023: Know About Competency-Based Questions; Update On Class 10, 12 Time Table
AP PGCET 2022 Counselling: Phase 2 Seat Allotment Out; Direct Link
AP PGCET 2022 Counselling: Phase 2 Seat Allotment Out; Direct Link
TISSNET 2023: Registration Begins Today; Steps To Apply
TISSNET 2023: Registration Begins Today; Steps To Apply
.......................... Advertisement ..........................