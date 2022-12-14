Assam Board 2023 Class 12 HS Dates Announced; Exam From February 20

Assam board has announced the HS exam dates

Assam board Class 12 Higher Secondary (HS) examinations will be conducted from February 20, 2023. The Class 12 exams administered by the Assam Higher Secondary Education Council (AHSEC) will get over on March 20, 2023. While announcing the Assam board 2023 Class 12 exam dates, Minister of Education Ranoj Pegu, said that the practical exams will be held between January 25 and February 15, 2023.

The 2023 Class 12 Assam board exams will be held in centre-based pen and paper mode. The Assam board HS 2023 exams will start with the English paper on the first day followed by Physics, Accountancy and Education on the second and Economics on the third. Most of the Class 12 Assam board 2023 exams will be held from 1:30 pm to 4:30 pm, while a few papers including Music (Group A), Vocational Elective Paper and Home Science wil be conducted in the morning shift between 9 am and 12 noon.

Wishing luck to all the Class 12 HS 2023 Assam board students, Mr Pegu said: “Important notification on HS Final Examination 2023. The AHSEC HS Final Exam will be held from February 20, 2023 to March 20, 2023. The Practical exam will be held from January 25, 2023 to 15 February, 2023.”

Meanwhile, SEBA will hold the Class 10 Matric 2023 exam from March 3. The Class 10 Matric exams will begin with the English paper on the first day.