Assam HSLC, HS results soon

The two boards of Assam which conduct the Class10th, or Matric, and Class 12th, or HS, the Board of Secondary Education Assam (SEBA) and Assam Higher Secondary Education Council (AHSEC) respectively will announce the results by July 31. The two boards have already announced their evaluation criterion to declare the results of the cancelled board exams. Students’ performances in past examinations and other teaching-learning activities conducted by students will be used to prepare the results this year.

The state government has also constituted a forum to deal with the disputes on Class 12th results. The forum, as per the government, seeks to provide a proper redressal of any grievance or dispute of the students after the declaration of Class 12 Higher Secondary, or HS, results. The board will also provide the students with an opportunity to appear for optional exams to improve their scores.

Assam Board Matric Class 10 Evaluation Criteria

SEBA said Class 10 results will be calculated on the basis of 40:40:20 formula where 40 per cent marks will be derived from Class 9 annual exam, 40 per cent marks from Class 10 exams and the remaining 20 per cent marks will be awarded to students by schools. Factors like attendance, internal assessment, etc will be taken into consideration for awarding the 20 per cent marks.

Schools will have to keep in view their results of the past three years while awarding the 20 per cent marks. The variation should, however, be within 10 per cent.

Assam Board HS Class 12th Evaluation Criteria

To arrive at the Class 12 HS result, the Assam Higher Secondary Education Council (AHSEC) has devised two separate formulae, one for subjects with practical papers and the other without practicals.

For subjects with a practical component, 50 per cent of the marks will be derived from average marks in the best three subjects of the HSLC, or Class 10, exam. While 30 per cent marks will be taken from practicals, 10 per cent marks will be awarded by schools for different activities held during Class 11 and Class 12 and the remaining 10 per cent marks will be based on the 90 per cent marks obtained through the above formula.

For subjects without a practical paper, 50 per cent marks will be from the average of best of three subjects of HSLC and 40 per cent will be from internal assessments and other activities during Class 11 and 12. The remaining 10 per cent will be based on this 90 per cent.

For Class 12 vocational subjects, the board will use a 50:40:10 formula, where the 40 per cent marks will be from practicals and the other two components will be the same.