Assam Board 2021 Class 10, 12 Dates Announced; Exam From May 11

Assam board Classes 10 and 12 examinations will be held from May 11, 2021. The Assam board 2021 High School Leaving Certificate (HSLC), or Class 10, exams will be held from May 11 and the Higher Secondary (HS) Examination, or Class 12, is scheduled to be held from May 12, 2021. The results of the HSLC and HS will be announced within July 7 and July 30, 2021 respectively.

The upcoming 2021 Class 10 and Class 12 Assam board exams will be held in centre-based pen and paper mode. The state Education Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has announced the Assam board HSLC and HS exam dates in his social media handle. Announcing the HSLC and HS dates, the minister said: “HSLC and HS examinations, 2021 will be conducted as follows

1. High School leaving certificate examination from 11th May.

2. Higher Secondary examination from 12th May”

Mr Sarma further added: “Result of HSLC & HS examinations will be declared within 7th and 30th July respectively.”

The Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ has also announced the CBSE Boards examination dates during a live session held on December 31, 2020. As per the CBSE 2021 board exam dates, the CBSE Classes 10 and 12 board exams will be held between May 4, 2021, and June 10, 2021. The practical examinations will begin on March 1, 2021.