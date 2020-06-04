Image credit: Shutterstock Assam Board 10th Result 2020: SEBA Assam Board Class 10 Result On June 6, Digital Marksheets This Year

Board of Secondary Education Assam, or SEBA, has asked institutions in Assam to grant admission to students in Class 11 against digital marksheets of High School Leaving Certificate Examination. The Assam HSLC result 2020, or the Class 10 or Matric result, will be declared on June 6, at 9 am. Over 3 lakh students have appeared in HSLC exam this year. The decision to provide digital marksheets for admission to higher education courses have been made by the board to maintain social-distancing, keeping in view the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

“All the educational institutes will arrange for admission of the students in Class 11 based on the digital marksheets after verification of results through [the] Result Gazette,” SEBA said in a statement.

The decision to introduce digital marksheets was previously announced by Assam Education Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, in a press conference. Mr. Sarma also said that hard copies of the mark sheets will be distributed once the COVID-19 situation improves.

SEBA HSLC Result 2020

SEBA will declare Class 10 or HSLC, and Assam High Madrassa Examination, or AHM 2020, results on June 6, at 9 am. The board has informed that results will be declared through “Result Gazette” in pdf format, containing roll numbers of the candidates who are declared pass.

Results will be declared online, on 14 official and unofficial websites. Candidates will be required to use their roll numbers and registration numbers to check their Assam HSLC result 2020. Results will be made available on official websites-- results.sebaonline.org, resultsassam.nic.in.

In case the official websites become difficult to access, candidates will be able to check their Class 10 and AHM 2020 results on unofficial websites like indiaresults.com, examresults.net, etc.

However, it is advisable for the students that they cross-check their results once the official websites are available again.