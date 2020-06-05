Assam Board 10th Result 2020: Re-Evaluation Window Opens On June 8

Assam Board 10th Result 2020: Re-Evaluation Window From June 8 To June 22

The Board of Secondary Education, Assam, or SEBA, on June 2, said that the application window for Class 10 answer sheet re-evaluation will be available from June 8 to June 22. With the help of re-evaluation window, students who are not satisfied with their SEBA Class 10th Board result can apply for re-evaluation in online mode on the SEBA website - sebaonline.org. The SEBA Class 10 exams were conducted from February 10 to February 29, 2020. The outbreak of the coronavirus has delayed the declaration of SEBA Class 10 results. The board will declare the results of Class 10th on June 6.

A statement issued by SEBA said: “Students who want their answer sheets to be re-evaluated again can apply online from June 8 to June 22 on the official website.”

To Apply For Assam Board Class 10 Re-evaluation

Candidates can apply for the re-evaluation of their answer sheets in more than one subject. For re-evaluation, students need to register themselves on the official website and pay the requisite fee.

Step 1: Go to sebaonline.org

Step 2: Click on the designated link ‘apply for re-evaluation’

Step 3: Enter roll, number and registration number.

Step 4: Login with the system generated application number

Step 5: Choose the subjects to be re-evaluated

Step 6: Pay the requisite fee and submit application

The SEBA Class 10th Board result will be available on various websites including results.sebaonline.com, resultsassam.nic.in, exametc.com and www.newsstate.com on June 6.

The date of the SEBA Class 10th result was confirmed by the Education Minister of Assam, Himanta Biswa Sarma. Over three lakhs students appeared for the SEBA High School Leaving Certificate, or HSLC, exam. SEBA has also decided to provide digital marksheets for the Class 10 students for admission to higher education courses. The Assam Board Class 12th result will be declared on June 25.