Image credit: Shutterstock Assam Announces Portal For Online Admission To Colleges, Universities

The Directorate of Higher Education, Assam, has developed a portal to generate unique ID for students seeking admission to universities and colleges in Assam. The portal can be accessed on the official website, directorateofhighereducation.assam.gov.in, and it is mandatory for the students to generate the unique ID for online admission, the official notification said.

“The aspiring students are requested to generate the unique ID in the office web portal...even if they already have filled up the admission form or already taken admission,” an official statement said.

This could mean that candidates who have applied for admission in websites of different colleges and universities of Assam or have already taken online admission, will be now required to generate the unique ID from the DHE, Assam portal.

COVID-19 And University, College Admission

In view of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and the subsequent nationwide lockdown, the Assam Government had previously decided to provide free admission to Universities, colleges, and higher secondary schools in 2020-21, to ensure no additional burden on parents already affected.

Assam Education Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma had previously announced that admission to the higher secondary institutes in the state will be carried out completely in online mode this year. The Board of Secondary Education, or SEBA, has started a portal where candidates can apply for admission.

The government has also decided to shift the academic year of schools in the state to April-March from January-December, to compensate for the academic loss during the COVID-19 lockdown.