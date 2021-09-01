  • Home
  Assam Allows Offline Classes From Class 12 To PG Level For Partially-Vaccinated Students

Assam Allows Offline Classes From Class 12 To PG Level For Partially-Vaccinated Students

Though educational institutions have been allowed to reopen on September 1, there will be no teaching-learning activities till September 5.

Education | Edited by Bishal Kalita | Updated: Sep 1, 2021 12:34 pm IST

Assam Allows Offline Classes From Class 12 To PG Level For Partially-Vaccinated Students
There should not be more than 30 students in a section, according to the SOP (representational)
Image credit: Shutterstock
New Delhi:

The Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) has issued a new set of Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) to contain the spread of Covid in the state. Easing the curbs further, the state government has allowed reopening of educational institutions from September 1, for Class 12 to postgraduate-level students, in areas outside containment zones. However, to attend physical classes, students must be vaccinated against COVID-19, at least with the first dose.

Though educational institutions have been allowed to reopen on September 1, there will be no teaching-learning activities till September 5. The first three days are for vaccination of teachers, students and staff members and classes will resume on September 6.

Class 12 students, who are below 18 years of age and are not vaccinated should also be allowed to attend schools, it said.

There should not be more than 30 students in a section, according to the SOP. If needed, more sections have to be opened.

The state government further said offline classes will continue for students other than those in Higher Secondary second year (Class 12), undergraduate and postgraduate level.

Hostels can reopen only for fully vaccinated students in postgraduate, undergraduate, and HS final year students, it said.

Physical classes for GNM, Nursing and Technical courses have also been allowed to resume, with students, teachers, and support staff who are vaccinated with at least one dose.

Education News COVID-19
