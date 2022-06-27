  • Home
Assam AHSEC To Announce HS, 12th Result 2022 Today

AHSEC HS Result 2022: The HS, 12th result 2022 will be announced today at 9 am. Check HS result on the websites- ahsec.assam.gov.in, resultsassam.nic.in

Education | Edited by Arnab Mitra | Updated: Jun 27, 2022 5:13 am IST

Assam AHSEC To Announce HS, 12th Result 2022 Today
12th HS result 2022 will be announced at 9 am
Image credit: shutterstock.com

Assam HS Result 2022: The students who are waiting long for their Assam Board Higher Secondary Education Council (AHSEC) HS result, will get their Class 12 result today, June 27. According to CM Himanta Biswa Sarma, the HS, 12th result 2022 will be announced at 9 am. The HS, 12th result once released, will be available on the websites- ahsec.assam.gov.in, resultsassam.nic.in. To access the Class 12 AHSEC results, the candidates need to use their roll number, registration number, date of birth. Assam Board HS Result 2022 Live

Around two lakh students appeared in the HS, 12th exam 2022 this year which was held between March 15 to April 12. The minimum passing marks in the HS, Class 12 exam is 30 per cent.

The students can check the HS, 12th result 2022 on the official websites- sebaonline.org, resultsassam.nic.in. Click on HS, 12th result 2022 link, enter roll number, registration number, date of birth. HS, 12th result 2022 once released, will appear on the screen. Download the marksheet and take a print out for further reference.

Last year, the pass percentage in the HS result was 99.18 per cent. The pass percentage in HS Science was 99.06 per cent, Arts- 98.93 per cent, Commerce- 99.57 per cent. Meanwhile, in the HSLC, 10th result 2022 released earlier, a total of 56.49 per cent students became successful.

The AHSEC HS result 2022 will be available on the websites- resultassam.nic.in, seba.nic.in hslc result 2022, www.schools9.com 2022, www.sebaresults.in 2022, indiaresults, assam results.nic.in 2022.

Assam Higher Secondary Education Council (AHSEC) AHSEC HS result
