Assam AHSEC To Announce HS, 12th Result 2022 Next Week

Assam HS Result 2022: The Higher Secondary Education Council (AHSEC) will announce the result of HS, Class 12 exam 2022 next week. AHSEC Controller Of Exam Pankaj Borthakur told Careers360, "The HS, 12th result 2022 will be announced by June 30, not this week." The HS, 12th result 2022 once released, will be available on the official websites- sebaonline.org, resultsassam.nic.in.

Around two lakh students appeared in the HS, Class 12 exam 2022 which was concluded on April 12. The Class 12 result once released, will be available on the official websites- results.shiksha,assamresult.in, assamresult.co.in. To get results, the candidates need to use their roll number, registration number, date of birth. HS, 12th result 2022 once released, will appear on the screen. Download the marksheet and take a print out for further reference.

The students need to secure a minimum 30 per cent marks in aggregate and overall to clear the HS, Class 12 exam successfully.

In the HSLC, 10th result 2022 released on June 7, a total of 56.49 per cent students became successful. The boys have outperformed girls in the 12th exam 2022, the pass percentage of male students was 58.80 per cent, while female students was 54.49 per cent. Raktotpal Saikia topped the HSLC exam with 597 marks, while Bhuyashi Medhi secured rank 2 with 596 marks.

Last year, the pass percentage in HS Science was 99.06 per cent, Arts- 98.93 per cent, Commerce- 99.57 per cent. The Assam HS result 2022 will also be available on the websites- assam result.nic.in, seba.nic.in hslc result 2022, www.schools9.com 2022, www.sebaresults.in 2022, indiaresults, assam results.nic.in 2022.