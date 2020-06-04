Image credit: Shutterstock Assam AHSEC Result 2020: AHSEC Result 2020 Date Is June 25

Assam Higher Secondary Education Council, or AHSEC, will declare Class 12 or Higher Secondary results on June 25; board chairman Dr. Dayananda Borgohain confirmed to NDTV. The result will be made available online, on the official websites ahsec.nic.in and resultsassam.nic.in, from 9 am, on the result day. This year, AHSEC 12th result date has been delayed due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. In past years, the board had declared Class 12 results in the month of May. Class 10 or HSLC results in Assam will be declared on June 6.

To check the HS Assam Board results on the official websites, candidates will be required to use their roll numbers, registration numbers as login credentials. Assam 12th result 2020 will also be available on unofficial websites like indiaresults.com and examresults.net. However, candidates must cross-check their AHSEC results on the official websites. Over 2 lakh students have appeared in the Higher Secondary exams this year.

“The results will be declared on June 25, as competitive exams (national and state level) are scheduled in July,” Dr. Borgohain told DY 365.

COVID-19, AHSEC 12th Result Dates, Admission

This year, results will be declared online only. The provision of offline results from centers has been prohibited, to maintain social-distancing, in view of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Board of Secondary Education Assam, or SEBA, will issue digital marksheets for admission to higher education courses, in view of the pandemic.

Assam Education Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma previously announced that this year, admission to higher education institutes under AHSEC will be carried out online. Colleges have been asked to provide bank details in the online application forms for payment of fees.

Dr. Sarma also announced that the government is planning to shift the academic year of SEBA schools to make-up for loss in academic activities during COVID-19.