Image credit: File Photo Assam HS result 2022 will be available on the websites-

Assam HS Result 2022: The Assam Higher Secondary Education Council (AHSEC) will announce the Higher Secondary final results on June 27 at 9 am. Candidates will be able to get their results through the official websites and the Upolobdha Android App as declared by the council. Candidates will have to use their roll number, registration number, and date of birth as credentials for getting their HS results. Once the result appears on the screen, they can download it and can take a printout for further reference. Assam Board HS Result 2022 Live

Here’s the list of official websites through which students can check their AHSEC HS results when they are announced:-

Ahsec.assam.gov.in

It is the official website of the AHSEC. To check their results, students will have to log in to the website with their roll numbers or registration numbers.

Resultsassam.nic.in

This website is the gateway to all the exams in Assam. The website is hosted by National Informatics Centre (NIC). Students who appeared for the exam can check the website to download their results.

Besides these two official websites, students can use the UPOLOBDHA Android App for getting their results. The app can be downloaded from the link ahsec.assam.shiksha or can be downloaded directly from Google Play Store by searching as Upolobdha.

For answer script rechecking and photocopy of the same, candidates can go to the council’s official website: asec.assam.gov.in.