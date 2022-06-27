Assam AHSEC HS, 12th Result 2022 Declared

AHSEC Class 12th result declared

AHSEC HS Result 2022: The Assam Higher Secondary Education Council (AHSEC) announced the result for the Higher Secondary (HS), Class 12 exam on Monday, June 27. The pass percentage among the Arts stream is 83.48 per cent, while it is 87.26 per cent and 92.19 per cent in Commerce and Science respectively. The HS, 12th result 2022 once released will be available on the websites- ahsec.assam.gov.in, resultsassam.nic.in. Assam HS Result 2022 Live Updates

The students need to obtain a minimum 30 per cent marks in the HS, 12th exam 2022. Around two lakh students appeared in the HS, 12th exam 2022 this year which was held between March 15 to April 12.

To get HS, 12th result 2022 on the websites- ahsec.assam.gov.in, resultsassam.nic.in, the students need to use their roll number, registration number, date of birth. HS, 12th result 2022 will appear on the screen, download the marksheet and take a print out for further reference.

A total of 99.18 per cent students passed in the HS, 12th exam 2022 this year. The pass percentage in HS Science was 99.06 per cent, Arts- 98.93 per cent, Commerce- 99.57 per cent. Meanwhile, in the HSLC, 10th result 2022 released earlier, a total of 56.49 per cent students became successful.

The AHSEC HS result 2022 will be available on the websites- assam result.nic.in, seba.nic.in hslc result 2022, www.schools9.com 2022, www.sebaresults.in 2022, indiaresults, assam results.nic.in 2022.