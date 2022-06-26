Assam AHSEC HS Result 2022 Tomorrow; How To Download Score Card

Image credit: shutterstock.com Check Assam HS result 2022 at ahsec.assam.gov.in, resultsassam.nic.in

AHSEC HS Result 2022: The Assam Higher Secondary Education Council (AHSEC) is going to announce the result of Higher Secondary (HS), Class 12 exam on Monday, June 27. CM Himanta Biswa Sarma said, "results of Higher Secondary examination will be announced on 27th June at 9 am." Around two lakh students appeared in the HS, Class 12 exam 2022 this year. The HS, 12th result 2022 will be available on the websites- sebaonline.org, resultsassam.nic.in.

The students need to obtain a minimum 30 per cent marks in aggregate and overall to get pass in the AHSEC Class 12 exam successfully.

AHSEC HS Result 2022: Steps To Download Score Card

Visit the official websites- ahsec.assam.gov.in, resultsassam.nic.in Click on HS, Class 12 exam 2022 result link Enter roll number/ date of birth/ mother's name HS, 12th result 2022 will appear on the screen Download, and take a print out for further reference.

Last year, the pass percentage in HS Science was 99.06 per cent, Arts- 98.93 per cent, Commerce- 99.57 per cent. In the HSLC, 10th result 2022 released earlier, a total of 56.49 per cent students became successful. The boys have outperformed girls in the 10th exam 2022, the pass percentage of male students was 58.80 per cent, while female students was 54.49 per cent.

The direct link, websites to check Assam HS result 2022 are- assam result.nic.in, seba.nic.in hslc result 2022, www.schools9.com 2022, www.sebaresults.in 2022, indiaresults, assam results.nic.in 2022.