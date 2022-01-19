  • Home
Assam HS 12th Exam 2022: The Class 12 exam is scheduled to begin with English on March 15, and will be concluded on April 12. The HS exam will be held in two shifts, morning shift from 9 am to 11 am, and afternoon shift from 1:30 PM to 3:30 PM.

Updated: Jan 19, 2022 5:50 pm IST

Assam AHSEC HS 12th Exam 2022 Datesheets Released, Check Schedule
Check Assam HS 12th exam datesheets
Image credit: FILE
New Delhi:

Assam HS 12th Exam 2022: The Assam Higher Secondary Education Council (AHSEC) has released the date sheet for the higher Secondary (HS) or Class 12 exams. The Class 12 exam is scheduled to begin with English on March 15, and will be concluded on April 12. The HS exam will be held in two shifts, morning shift from 9 am to 11 am, and afternoon shift from 1:30 PM to 3:30 PM.

AHSEC HS 12th Exam 2022 Schedule: Check Schedule

  • March 15- English
  • March 17- Modern Indian Languages/ Alternative English
  • March 21- Physics/ Accountancy/ Education/ General Foundation Course-II
  • March 23- Economics
  • March 25- Chemistry/ Business Studies/ Political Science/ Vocational Elective Paper- IV
  • March 26- Advance Sanskrit/ Music Group A/ Entrepreneurship Development
  • March 28- Biology/ Insurance/ History
  • March 30- Logic and Philosophy/ Finance/ Psychology
  • March 31- Bihu/ Multimedia and Web Technology/ Vocational Elective Paper V
  • April 1- Mathematics
  • April 2- Swadesh Adhyayan/ Economic Geography/ Home Science
  • April 4- Fine Arts/ Anthropology/ Sociology/ Salesmanship and Advertising
  • April 5- Music (Group B)/ Computer Science and Application/ Vocational Elective Paper- VI
  • April 6- IT/ ITEs/ Retail Trade/ Agriculture and Horticulture/ Health Care/ Private Security/ Tourism and Hospitality
  • April 8- Music/ Statistics
  • April 9- Advance Languages/ Arabic/ Persian/ Sanskrit
  • April 11- Business Mathematics and Statistics/ Geography/ Geology
  • April 12- Biotechnology.

The practical examinations would be held on February 21 to and March 10, 2022. Candidates appearing in the exam will be given additional 5 minutes at the start of the exam in both sessions to read the question paper. The candidates can check the entire schedule at the official website- ahsec.nic.in.

The High School Leaving Certificate Examinations (HSLC), class 10 exam schedule was earlier released. The class 10 exam is scheduled to be held from March 15 to March 31, and will be held in two shifts, morning shift from 9 am to 11 am, and afternoon shift from 1:30 PM to 3:30 PM.

The HSLC practical exam would be held on March 4 and 5, 2022. Candidates appearing in the exam will be given additional 5 minutes at the start of the exam in both sessions to read the question paper. The candidates can check the entire schedule at the official website- sebaonline.org.

