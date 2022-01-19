Assam AHSEC HS 12th Exam 2022 Datesheets Released, Check Schedule

Image credit: FILE Check Assam HS 12th exam datesheets

Assam HS 12th Exam 2022: The Assam Higher Secondary Education Council (AHSEC) has released the date sheet for the higher Secondary (HS) or Class 12 exams. The Class 12 exam is scheduled to begin with English on March 15, and will be concluded on April 12. The HS exam will be held in two shifts, morning shift from 9 am to 11 am, and afternoon shift from 1:30 PM to 3:30 PM.

AHSEC HS 12th Exam 2022 Schedule: Check Schedule

March 15- English

March 17- Modern Indian Languages/ Alternative English

March 21- Physics/ Accountancy/ Education/ General Foundation Course-II

March 23- Economics

March 25- Chemistry/ Business Studies/ Political Science/ Vocational Elective Paper- IV

March 26- Advance Sanskrit/ Music Group A/ Entrepreneurship Development

March 28- Biology/ Insurance/ History

March 30- Logic and Philosophy/ Finance/ Psychology

March 31- Bihu/ Multimedia and Web Technology/ Vocational Elective Paper V

April 1- Mathematics

April 2- Swadesh Adhyayan/ Economic Geography/ Home Science

April 4- Fine Arts/ Anthropology/ Sociology/ Salesmanship and Advertising

April 5- Music (Group B)/ Computer Science and Application/ Vocational Elective Paper- VI

April 6- IT/ ITEs/ Retail Trade/ Agriculture and Horticulture/ Health Care/ Private Security/ Tourism and Hospitality

April 8- Music/ Statistics

April 9- Advance Languages/ Arabic/ Persian/ Sanskrit

April 11- Business Mathematics and Statistics/ Geography/ Geology

April 12- Biotechnology.

The practical examinations would be held on February 21 to and March 10, 2022. Candidates appearing in the exam will be given additional 5 minutes at the start of the exam in both sessions to read the question paper. The candidates can check the entire schedule at the official website- ahsec.nic.in.

The High School Leaving Certificate Examinations (HSLC), class 10 exam schedule was earlier released. The class 10 exam is scheduled to be held from March 15 to March 31, and will be held in two shifts, morning shift from 9 am to 11 am, and afternoon shift from 1:30 PM to 3:30 PM.

The HSLC practical exam would be held on March 4 and 5, 2022. Candidates appearing in the exam will be given additional 5 minutes at the start of the exam in both sessions to read the question paper. The candidates can check the entire schedule at the official website- sebaonline.org.