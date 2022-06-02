THE Asia University Rankings 2022: IISc Bangalore Emerges As Top Indian University

The Indian Institute of Science (IISc), Bangalore

THE Asia University Rankings 2022: The Times Higher Education (THE) released the 2022 edition of the Asia University Rankings on Wednesday, June 1. THE Asia University Rankings 2022 comprises 616 universities from 31 countries and territories, with India being the third most-represented country, with 71 universities making it to the list. With 42nd rank, the Indian Institute of Science (IISc), Bangalore is the only institute to make the top-50 list.

The Mysore-based JSS Academy of Higher Education and Research is ranked 65th, followed by the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Ropar at 68 and IIT Indore at 87. All Indian institutes in the top-100 have slipped down in comparison to last year's rankings.

Other universities that made it to the top 200 in THE Asia University Rankings this year include: IIT Gandhinagar, Alagappa University, Thapar Institute of Engineering and Technology, Saveetha University, Mahatma Gandhi University, Delhi Technological University (DTU), Banaras Hindu University (BHU), Institute of Chemical Technology, Jamia Millia Islamia, Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU), International Institute of Information Technology (IIIT) Hyderabad, Indraprastha Institute of Information Technology, Delhi and Panjab University.

Meanwhile, with 118 institutes on the list, Japan is once again the most-represented nation.

For the third year in a row, China is home to the continent's top two universities, with Tsinghua and Peking universities holding first and second place, respectively. In comparison to the previous year, twenty-two of the top-100 Chinese institutions have risen or remained stable. Overall, 97 mainland Chinese colleges are included in the list, up from 91 last year, making it the table's second most-represented country.