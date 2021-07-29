Dharmendra Pradhan Calls For Making Education Affordable On First Year Anniversary Of NEP

  • Home
Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan called for reiterating the resolve to make education holistic, affordable, accessible, and equitable. As the new National Education Policy (NEP) completes one year on Thursday,

Education | Press Trust of India | Updated: Jul 29, 2021 11:09 am IST | Source: PTI

Dharmendra Pradhan On 1 Year Of NEP
New Delhi:

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Thursday called for reiterating the resolve to make education holistic, affordable, accessible and equitable. As the new National Education Policy (NEP) completes one year on Thursday, Pradhan tweeted, "On 1 year of NEP2020, let us reiterate our resolve to make education holistic, affordable, accessible and equitable.

Let us work together to realise the aspirations of a 21st-century #AatmanirbharBharat and to make India a vibrant knowledge economy. "A year ago, on this day under the leadership of Hon PM @narendramodi, NEP2020– a visionary education policy of the 21st-century was launched with the aim to bring out the capabilities of each student, universalise education, build capacities and transform the learning landscape," he said, sending out a series of tweets.

The NEP replaced the National Policy on Education framed in 1986. It is aimed at paving the way for transformational reforms in school and higher education systems to make India a global knowledge superpower. "Today, on the completion of 1 year of transformative reforms under the NEP, PM @narendramodiji will launch multiple initiatives that will prove to be a significant milestone in realising several goals envisaged under the New Education Policy and guide us through his address," Pradhan added.

