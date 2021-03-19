As COVID-19 Cases Rise, Telangana To Decide On Closure Of Schools

  • Home
Classes in offline mode have resumed in schools and colleges in Telangana for students of Classes 9-12 on February 1. The Telangana Government would take a decision on schools as a large number of coronavirus cases have been reported in educational institutions in the state.

Education | Edited by Mridusmita Deka | Updated: Mar 19, 2021 11:28 am IST | Source: Careers360

Telangana Government to decide on schools soon
New Delhi:

Chief Minister of Telangana on Wednesday, March 17, said that the state government is analysing the COVID-19 situation at the moment and will decide in the next two-three on schools. Classes in offline mode have resumed in schools and colleges in Telangana for students of Classes 9-12 on February 1. The Telangana Government would take a decision on schools as a large number of coronavirus cases have been reported in educational institutions in the state.

The state government will assess the situation and decide whether to keep the schools open or go for online classes again.

The Telangana Government is yet to decide on reopening primary and secondary schools. Schools in the state had closed their gates and opted for online classes because COVID-19 induced lockdown in March last year.

Making a statement in the Assembly on Wednesday, the Chief Minister said that COVID-19 cases have started showing a rise again. "Whether to continue accommodating them or what to do, in another two-three days, I will also give a statement in the Assembly if possible. We cannot let our children suffer. So, we have to follow some policy," Mr Rao said.

"We are concerned as it is (large number of COVID-19 cases) being reported in schools here and there. It is a matter of concern for us when it occurs in hostels as they all are children and staying together," Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao said.

The virus was spreading in neighbouring Maharashtra, Mr Rao said, adding that though a second wave has not occurred in the country, the spread is gaining momentum now.

All efforts were being made by the state health department to check the spread of the virus and the state Chief Secretary was also alerted, Mr Rao added.

