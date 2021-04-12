  • Home
Gujarat Colleges Shut Till April 30 Due To Rise In COVID-19 Cases

Gujarat Colleges Closed: All government and private colleges have been told to impart education through online mode instead of calling students to the campus.

Education | Press Trust of India | Updated: Apr 12, 2021 11:30 am IST | Source: PTI

Gujarat colleges will remain closed till April 30 due to spike in COVID-19 cases
Image credit: Shutterstock
Ahmedabad:

Colleges in Gujarat on Sunday were directed to remain shut till April 30 amid a sharp rise in COVID-19 cases in the state, officials said. All government and private colleges have been told to impart education through online mode instead of calling students to the campus, they added.

Earlier this month, schools for Classes 1 to 9 were ordered to remain shut. However, classroom teaching for Classes 10 and 12 would continue, as per the decision taken at a meeting chaired by Chief Minister Vijay Rupani on April 3.

"All offline classes of standard 1 to 9 in government and private schools will be closed down for an indefinite period from Monday. Online education will be encouraged. The decision was taken keeping in mind the safety of students when COVID-19 cases have surged in the state," a release from the Chief Minister's office said.

Schools and colleges in Gujarat, which were shut when the lockdown was imposed early last year, were reopened in January and February 2021 in a phased manner.

On Sunday, Gujarat reported over 5,400 COVID-19 cases and 54 deaths.

Gujarat government Covid 19 Gujarat exams
