Aryabhatta National Maths Competition: Registrations Open, Apply To Win Rs 1.5 Lakh

Registration for Aryabhatta National Maths Competition is open. Candidates can apply at aictsd.com

All India Council For Technical Skill Development (AICTSD) will conduct ‘Aryabhatta National Maths Competition 2021’ on June 10. As per the official notification released at aictsd.com, the registration for the competition are now open and the last date to submit an application form is May 20. The final result of the examination will be declared on June 30.

How to Apply

Step 1: Go to the official website-- aictsd.com

Step 2: Enter your details and fill the online application form

Step 3: Pay application processing fee of Rs 290 in an online mode via credit card, debit card or net banking

Step 4: After filling the online application form and processing the fee payment, a registration confirmation will be sent on the registered e-mail ID with the hall ticket number within 48 hours.

Prize Money

First Prize: Rs 1.5 lakh

Second Prize: 50,000

Third Prize: Rs 10,000

Eligibility Criteria

Any college or school student from the age group of 10 years to 24 years old can apply.

Exam Format

As per the exam format, the Mathematics competition will be held online and applicants will be allowed to take the exam from home. The question paper will comprise 30 multiple-choice questions of two marks each. The total duration of the competition is 45 minutes. The top 20 students will get selected for an online live interview round and out of the 20 students, the top three candidates will be declared the winner. The links for the online exam and the interview will be provided on the registered mobile number via SMS.