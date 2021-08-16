  • Home
  • Education
  • ARWU Rankings: Mamata Banerjee Congratulates Teachers, Staff, Students As Calcutta University Secures 2nd Rank

ARWU Rankings: Mamata Banerjee Congratulates Teachers, Staff, Students As Calcutta University Secures 2nd Rank

According to a notification issued by Calcutta University, the Shanghai Ranking - Academic Ranking of World Universities (ARWU), 2021 has adjudged Calcutta University as the best among all universities across India.

Education | ANI | Updated: Aug 16, 2021 8:17 am IST | Source: ANI

RELATED NEWS

CU Result 2021: Calcutta University Announces BCom 1st, 3rd, 5th Semester Results
Calcutta University To Vaccinate All Employees Above 45 Years
Calcutta University BA, BSc First Semester Result Announced, Direct Link Here
Final Semester UG, PG Exams Begin In West Bengal Universities
CU Result 2019: Calcutta University Declares First Semester Results; Check Direct Link
Calcutta University: SFI Demands More Time, Free Internet For Students Writing Exams
ARWU Rankings: Mamata Banerjee Congratulates Teachers, Staff, Students As Calcutta University Secures 2nd Rank
Shanghai ranking: Mamata Banerjee Congratulates administration staff, and students of Calcutta University (PTI file)
New Delhi:

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Sunday congratulated all teachers, administration staff, and students of Calcutta University after it secured second rankings in the Academic Ranking of World Universities (ARWU).

Taking to Twitter, Banerjee wrote "Extremely pleased to share that the 2021 Academic Ranking of World Universities has informed the Government of West Bengal that Calcutta University is one of the top ranking universities in India! Congratulations to all teachers, administration staff, and our dear students."

According to a notification issued by Calcutta University, the Shanghai Ranking - Academic Ranking of World Universities (ARWU), 2021 has adjudged Calcutta University as the best among all universities across India.

"Among all the Universities and Institutes in the country, the University of Calcutta is second only to the prestigious Indian Institute of Science. This success and international recognition should be seen as a result of the sustained efforts of our brilliant members of faculty, our dedicated researchers, our sincere non-teaching colleagues as well as our bright students," the notification read.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Careers360 staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Click here for more Education News
Education News
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
Schools To Reopen In Karnataka: 5 Points On Covid Guidelines, Testing, Vaccination
Schools To Reopen In Karnataka: 5 Points On Covid Guidelines, Testing, Vaccination
BSEB Extends Matric Registration Process For Class 9 Students
BSEB Extends Matric Registration Process For Class 9 Students
NEET 2021: Check Cut-Off Scores From Last Year
NEET 2021: Check Cut-Off Scores From Last Year
JEE Main Session 4 Admit Card Expected Shortly
JEE Main Session 4 Admit Card Expected Shortly
BBAU Entrance Test 2021: Registration Begins, Apply By September 6
BBAU Entrance Test 2021: Registration Begins, Apply By September 6
.......................... Advertisement ..........................