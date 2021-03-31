Image credit: Shutterstock Shanghai ranking: Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) has been placed in the 801-900 bracket globally

Academic Ranking of World Universities (ARWU) 2020, also known as Shanghai Ranking, has been announced and Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) has been placed on it for the first time. ARWU ranking 2020 placed the central university located in Aligarh, Uttar Pradesh, in the 801-900 bracket globally. In the National list, AMU has been placed on 8-9 position, along with Vellore Institute of Technology (VIT).

The other Indian institutions to be featured in the list are: Indian Institute of Science (IISc), Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras, University of Calcutta, University of Delhi, IIT Delhi, IIT Kharagpur, Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU), All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Anna University, Bharathiar University, IIT Kanpur, IIT Roorkee, and Indian Institutes of Science Education and Research (IISERs).

ARWU Ranking 2020: Top Educational Institutions In India

Institute World Rank National Rank IISc 501-600 1 IIT Madras University of Calcutta University of Delhi 601-700 2-4 IIT Delhi IIT Kharagpur JNU 701-800 5-7 AMU VIT 801-900 8-9 AIIMS Anna University Bharathiar University, IIT Kanpur IIT Roorkee IISERs

901-1,000 10-15

Harvard University, USA, has topped the ARWU Ranking 2020, followed by Stanford University, USA, and University of Cambridge in second and third places.

On being featured in ARWU 2020, Professor Tariq Mansoor, Vice-Chancellor, AMU said it is a testament to AMU’s progress on all fronts.

“Excellent news for the entire AMU fraternity- AMU finds a place for 1st time in Academic Ranking of World Universities (ARWU 2020) topmost universities’ list. It’s a testament to our continued progress on all fronts, recognised at national and international levels,” For Mansoor tweeted.