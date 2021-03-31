  • Home
  • Education
  • ARWU Ranking 2020: Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) Finds A Place For The First Time

ARWU Ranking 2020: Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) Finds A Place For The First Time

ARWU Ranking 2020: Academic Ranking of World Universities (ARWU) 2020, also known as Shanghai Ranking, placed AMU in the 801-900 bracket globally. In the National list, AMU has been placed on 8-9 position, along with VIT.

Education | Edited by Bishal Kalita | Updated: Mar 31, 2021 9:41 am IST | Source: Careers360

RELATED NEWS

AMU Medical College Forms Anti-Ragging Committee
AMU Conducts Webinar On ‘Indian Constitution, Idea Of India’
AMU Buries Time Capsule To Mark 100 Years Of Institution
AMU Entrance Exam 2020: Result declared At Official Website
AMU Centenary Celebration Live Updates: PM Modi Calls AMU 'Mini India', Lauds University's Heritage
PM Narendra Modi Releases Postal Stamp To Mark Centenary Celebrations Of AMU
ARWU Ranking 2020: Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) Finds A Place For The First Time
Shanghai ranking: Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) has been placed in the 801-900 bracket globally
Image credit: Shutterstock
New Delhi:

Academic Ranking of World Universities (ARWU) 2020, also known as Shanghai Ranking, has been announced and Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) has been placed on it for the first time. ARWU ranking 2020 placed the central university located in Aligarh, Uttar Pradesh, in the 801-900 bracket globally. In the National list, AMU has been placed on 8-9 position, along with Vellore Institute of Technology (VIT).

The other Indian institutions to be featured in the list are: Indian Institute of Science (IISc), Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras, University of Calcutta, University of Delhi, IIT Delhi, IIT Kharagpur, Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU), All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Anna University, Bharathiar University, IIT Kanpur, IIT Roorkee, and Indian Institutes of Science Education and Research (IISERs).

ARWU Ranking 2020: Top Educational Institutions In India

Institute

World Rank

National Rank

IISc

501-600

1

IIT Madras

University of Calcutta

University of Delhi

601-700

2-4

IIT Delhi

IIT Kharagpur

JNU

701-800

5-7

AMU

VIT

801-900

8-9

AIIMS

Anna University

Bharathiar University,

IIT Kanpur

IIT Roorkee

IISERs


901-1,000

10-15

Harvard University, USA, has topped the ARWU Ranking 2020, followed by Stanford University, USA, and University of Cambridge in second and third places.

On being featured in ARWU 2020, Professor Tariq Mansoor, Vice-Chancellor, AMU said it is a testament to AMU’s progress on all fronts.

“Excellent news for the entire AMU fraternity- AMU finds a place for 1st time in Academic Ranking of World Universities (ARWU 2020) topmost universities’ list. It’s a testament to our continued progress on all fronts, recognised at national and international levels,” For Mansoor tweeted.

Click here for more Education News
Education News Aligarh Muslim University (AMU)
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
Uttar Pradesh: Schools For Students Up To Class 8 Shut Till April 4
Uttar Pradesh: Schools For Students Up To Class 8 Shut Till April 4
Common Management Admission Test (CMAT) 2021 Today In Two Shifts
Common Management Admission Test (CMAT) 2021 Today In Two Shifts
All India Bar Examination (AIBE XV) Result Announced
All India Bar Examination (AIBE XV) Result Announced
All India Bar Examination (AIBE) 16 Postponed; Register Till April 30
All India Bar Examination (AIBE) 16 Postponed; Register Till April 30
Rajasthan Releases Proposed Time-Tables For Classes 9,11 Exams
Rajasthan Releases Proposed Time-Tables For Classes 9,11 Exams
.......................... Advertisement ..........................