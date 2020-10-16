Arvind Kejriwal Writes To Education Minister To Amend DU Act

Delhi Chief Minister has written to the Minister of Education Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ to amend the Delhi University Act created by the British so that new colleges and universities can be opened in Delhi and provide the students with higher educational facilities. As per the Delhi University Act Section 5 (2), any college established in Delhi can only be opened under the affiliation of Delhi University. The Chief Minister mentioning the surge in cut-off marks and increase in the number of students has urged the Central Government to amend the DU Act so that new colleges and universities in Delhi can be established.

The Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal while addressing the media said: “The Delhi University Act made during the British era states that a new college needs to be affiliated with Delhi University. I’ve written to the Minister of Education seeking to amend the Act so that new colleges and universities can be opened in Delhi.”

The minister said that his government is ready to finance the establishment of new colleges and universities in Delhi as well, but he requires the Central Government to support him and amend the Delhi University Act.

He further added: “Why are the admission cut-offs so high in Delhi? It is only because there is a huge lack of colleges and universities in the capital, while the number of students are increasing. We need many more colleges and universities here.”

Earlier this week, Delhi University had announced its first cut-off list for UG admission for the academic session 2020-21. Lady Shri Ram College pegged the aggregate score at 100 per cent for three Honours courses.

Mr Kejriwal said: “Around 2.5 lakh students from Delhi itself clear Class 12 board exams every year, of whom only 1.25 lakh get admission in the colleges affiliated to the University of Delhi.”