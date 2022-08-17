  • Home
Arvind Kejriwal Launches 'Make India Number 1' Mission, Calls For Focus On Education

Mr Kejriwal said he will travel across the country as part of the mission to encourage people to join the initiative and achieve its objectives.

Education | Press Trust of India | Updated: Aug 17, 2022 4:10 pm IST
New Delhi:

Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) convenor Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday launched a national mission to make India the number one country in the world and called on all citizens and political parties to join it. Providing free education and healthcare to citizens, employment to youths, equal rights and dignity to women and fair prices to farmers for their products are needed to achieve the goal, he said.

Mr Kejriwal said he will travel across the country as part of the mission, 'Make India Number 1' to encourage people to join the initiative and achieve its objectives. He said the mission is apolitical in nature.

"This is not the mission of a political party, it's a national mission. I call upon the Bharatiya Janata Paty (BJP) and all other parties to come forward and join this initiative to make India the number one country in the world," the chief minister said. Many countries like Singapore got independence after India but are ahead of us. Why is India lagging behind despite Indians being the 'most intelligent and hard working in the world'," Kejriwal asked.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Careers360 staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

AAP Governement Arvind Kejriwal
