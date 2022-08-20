  • Home
  • Education
  • Arvind Kejriwal Government Working To Transform Education System, Says Delhi Deputy Chief Minister

Arvind Kejriwal Government Working To Transform Education System, Says Delhi Deputy Chief Minister

The Arvind Kejriwal government is working diligently to transform the education system of the country and inculcate an entrepreneurship mindset among children, Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said on Saturday.

Education | Press Trust of India | Updated: Aug 20, 2022 11:13 pm IST | Source: PTI

RELATED NEWS

Take Action Against Schools Running Without Recognition: Madras High Court
Story On Delhi Education System Based On Impartial, On-The-Ground Reporting: New York Times
Himachal Pradesh: Incessant Rains Drive School Closure In Mandi
Despite Directions, Delhi Private Schools Didn't Give Admission To EWS Children: NCPCR
Independence Day 2022: About 22.50 Lakh Telangana School Children Watch 'Gandhi' Movie
Karnataka: 58 Students Of Government School Fall Sick After Consuming Half-Cooked Food
Arvind Kejriwal Government Working To Transform Education System, Says Delhi Deputy Chief Minister
Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia
New Delhi:

The Arvind Kejriwal government is working diligently to transform the education system of the country and inculcate an entrepreneurship mindset among children, Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said on Saturday. The Deputy Chief Minister was addressing the Startup Summit 2022 at Delhi's Pragati Maidan.

In an interaction with entrepreneurs, the Deputy Chief Minister said, "In a country where nearly 40 crore people are either unemployed or belong to the category who earn only half a dollar per day, I see many opportunities of development because of young entrepreneurs. The work entrepreneurs of this country are doing today is no less than building a nation."

He added that events like Startup Summit 2022 were providing an opportunity for them to network and flourish. This will also help in boosting the country's economic growth, Mr Sisodia said. "Whatever problems governments may face, making India number one in the world should be their priority. The Kejriwal government firmly believes in this. My heart lies in entrepreneurship and I think that this is what I have been made to do. Interaction with entrepreneurs always inspires me to work harder for the nation," the minister said.

Entrepreneurs will lead the nation on the path to becoming a superpower, he said. "The Delhi government is working round the clock to inculcate an entrepreneurship mindset among children in. It has introduced an Entrepreneurship Mindset Curriculum (EMC) in schools for Classes 9 to 12 where students are taught entrepreneurial skills and given an opportunity to set up their startups through an extended component of the curriculum 'Business Blasters'," Mr Sisodia added.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Careers360 staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Click here for more Education News
Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
NEET 2022 Answer Key Live: NTA NEET UG Answer Key Updates; Link, Details On Score, College Predictor
Live | NEET 2022 Answer Key Live: NTA NEET UG Answer Key Updates; Link, Details On Score, College Predictor
IIT Patna Starts Six New Undergraduate Programmes In Compliance To NEP 2020
IIT Patna Starts Six New Undergraduate Programmes In Compliance To NEP 2020
Take Action Against Schools Running Without Recognition: Madras High Court
Take Action Against Schools Running Without Recognition: Madras High Court
Dharmendra Pradhan On A Four-Day Visit To Australia To Explore Aspects In Education And Skill Development
Dharmendra Pradhan On A Four-Day Visit To Australia To Explore Aspects In Education And Skill Development
'Factories Of Education' Causing Devaluation Of Human Resources, Says Chief Justice Of India
'Factories Of Education' Causing Devaluation Of Human Resources, Says Chief Justice Of India
.......................... Advertisement ..........................