Arvind Kejriwal Announces Delhi Teachers’ University; Admissions From 2022-23

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday informed that the city Cabinet has approved the ‘Delhi Teachers’ University. The bill to establish the university will be presented in the next assembly session, he said.

Education | Edited by Bishal Kalita | Updated: Dec 20, 2021 1:47 pm IST | Source: Careers360

Delhi Cabinet approves teachers university: Arvind Kejriwal
Image credit: Shutterstock
New Delhi:

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday informed that the city Cabinet has approved the Delhi Teachers’ University. The bill to establish the university will be presented in the next assembly session, he said.

“Our aim is to prepare excellent quality teachers. This will be a centre for excellence. We will arrange national and international level collaborations with best institutes across the world,” Mr Kejriwal said.

The university will have four-year integrated teacher education programmes – BA-BEd; BSc-Ed; and BCom-BEd, the Chief Minister has informed. Students can take admission to the university after Class 12.

The admission process will begin in the 2022-23 academic year, he said.

Students of the university will get practical training at Delhi government schools, the chief minister added.

