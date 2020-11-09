  • Home
Arunachal Pradesh: Students To Wear Khadi Face Masks In Schools

The Arunachal Pradesh government has decided to reopen schools from November 16. For safety purposes, KVIC has supplied 60,000 Khadi Cotton Face Masks for school children.

Education | Edited by Aarzoo Snigdha | Updated: Nov 9, 2020 3:30 pm IST | Source: Careers360

New Delhi:

As the school children in Arunachal Pradesh will be attending schools from November 16, for the first time post Covid-19 lockdown, they will be wearing a special tri-colour Khadi Face Masks arranged by Khadi and Village Industries Commission (KVIC). While keeping the students safe, the face masks in tri-colour also aim to instil a sense of nationalism among the students.

The Arunachal Pradesh government has decided to reopen schools from November 16. For safety purposes, KVIC has supplied 60,000 Khadi Cotton Face Masks for school children.

For the first time, a State Government in North East India has purchased such a huge quantity of Khadi face masks for its students. The authorities placed the order on November 3, and within 6 days, considering the urgency involved, KVIC has delivered the requisite masks to the government.

KVIC has used double twisted Khadi fabric for manufacturing of these masks. The masks help retain 70% of the moisture content inside while providing an easy passage for the air to pass through. Khadi cotton face masks are washable, reusable and biodegradable.

“The Government of Arunachal Pradesh has decided to open schools for class 10th and 12th from 16th November 2020, and also accorded approval for procurement of 60,000 Khadi Cotton face masks from KVIC for the school children,” the purchase order issued by the State Government said.

KVIC Chairman Shri Vinai Kumar Saxena said the supply of face masks was their top priority as it was meant for the students who will be joining schools from November 16.

“This is a prestigious order for KVIC and such big orders create an additional job for Khadi artisans. We have supplied the order in just 6 days while ensuring the highest quality standards of face masks,” Mr Saxena said.

Arunachal Pradesh COVID-19
