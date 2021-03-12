  • Home
Arunachal Pradesh Schools Celebrate 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav'

Arunachal Pradesh schools celebrated India’s 75th year of Independence by taking out several rallies across the state. The students from the government schools in two districts named Aalo and West Siang participated in the rally

Education | Written By Bhoomika Aggarwal | Updated: Mar 12, 2021 3:17 pm IST

Image credit: Twitter handle of Arunachal Pradesh CMO
New Delhi:

Arunachal Pradesh schools celebrated India’s 75th year of Independence by taking out several rallies across the state. The students from the government schools in two districts named Aalo and West Siang participated in the rally. The participants shouted patriotic slogans and narrated poems. This year, the centre has asked all the states to participate in ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’, which is a series of celebrations organised to mark 75 years of independence.

One of the Sainik schools in Niglok carried out a Dandi march which is symbolic to the freedom movement.

Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu attended the virtual meeting held by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi to commemorate the day. He also informed about the rallies on his official Twitter handle. He shared glimpses from different rallies.

Further schools at Itanagar organised a painting competition. The students were asked to paint a drawing based on a theme related to Independence Day or patriotism.

Arunachal Pradesh district named Lohit organised a cycle rally for both boys and girls to mark the celebrations.

The government had also put up a photo exhibition in Itanagar to display India’s freedom fighters and important events related to the freedom movement.

‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’, an initiative taken by the Central Government to celebrate 75 years of India's Independence. The event has begun from 75 weeks before August 15, 2022 and will continue till August 15, 2023.

