Arunachal Pradesh Releases Rs 26.84 Crore For Students’ Stipend, Scholarship

Arunachal Pradesh has released an amount of Rs 26.84 crore as stipend and scholarship for students

The Arunachal Pradesh government on Wednesday released an amount of Rs 26.84 crore as stipend and scholarship for ‘payment of stipend and book grants for the academic session 2020-21’. This allocation will be regularised at the time of finalisation of the revised estimate 2021-22, the notification said.

The funds have been released on the instruction of Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu, Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju said. On the direction of Arunachal Pradesh CM Pema Khandu, an amount of Rs 2685.34 Lakh is released for the purpose of stipend & scholarships of the students," Mr Rijiju tweeted.

On the direction of Arunachal Pradesh CM Shri @PemaKhanduBJP Ji, an amount of Rs 2685.34 Lakh is released for the purpose of stipend & scholarships of the students. pic.twitter.com/KhNDL3QNOq — Kiren Rijiju (@KirenRijiju) May 12, 2021

The government has instructed the higher education department to utilize the amount only after verifying the actual requirement and observance of guidelines.

In 2020, the Arunachal Pradesh government released an amount of Rs 53.26 crore as stipend and scholarship for a total of 38,594 students, in the wake of the coronavirus crisis.

The first instalment of PMS, amounting to Rs 23.50 crore, had been released for 20,500 students, official sources told news agency PTI. Last year, an amount of Rs 29.76 crore was also released as a state stipend for 18,094 students.