  • Home
  • Education
  • Arunachal Pradesh Releases Rs 26.84 Crore For Students’ Stipend, Scholarship

Arunachal Pradesh Releases Rs 26.84 Crore For Students’ Stipend, Scholarship

The Arunachal Pradesh government on Wednesday released an amount of Rs 26.84 crore as stipend and scholarship for the payment of stipend and book grants for the academic session 2020-21’.

Education | Written By Aarzoo Snigdha | Updated: May 12, 2021 4:15 pm IST

RELATED NEWS

Jammu And Kashmir: Special Scholarship For Children Who Lost Parents To COVID-19
Tripura: Nine More Schools Affiliated To CBSE
School Dropout, Seen Selling Socks In Viral Video, Gets Punjab CM’s Help
CBSE To Conduct Professional Development Programme For Teachers, Principals
Higher Educational Institutions In Uttarakhand Begin Early Summer Vacation
COVID-19: FTII Students Want Suspension Of Online Classes For 2020 Batch
Arunachal Pradesh Releases Rs 26.84 Crore For Students’ Stipend, Scholarship
Arunachal Pradesh has released an amount of Rs 26.84 crore as stipend and scholarship for students
New Delhi:

The Arunachal Pradesh government on Wednesday released an amount of Rs 26.84 crore as stipend and scholarship for ‘payment of stipend and book grants for the academic session 2020-21’. This allocation will be regularised at the time of finalisation of the revised estimate 2021-22, the notification said.

The funds have been released on the instruction of Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu, Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju said. On the direction of Arunachal Pradesh CM Pema Khandu, an amount of Rs 2685.34 Lakh is released for the purpose of stipend & scholarships of the students," Mr Rijiju tweeted.

The government has instructed the higher education department to utilize the amount only after verifying the actual requirement and observance of guidelines.

In 2020, the Arunachal Pradesh government released an amount of Rs 53.26 crore as stipend and scholarship for a total of 38,594 students, in the wake of the coronavirus crisis.

The first instalment of PMS, amounting to Rs 23.50 crore, had been released for 20,500 students, official sources told news agency PTI. Last year, an amount of Rs 29.76 crore was also released as a state stipend for 18,094 students.

Click here for more Education News
Arunachal Pradesh
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
KCET 2021 Postponed, To Be Held In August: Minister
KCET 2021 Postponed, To Be Held In August: Minister
COVID-19: Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) Teachers Appeal For 50-Bed Hospital
COVID-19: Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) Teachers Appeal For 50-Bed Hospital
IIT Ropar Ties Up With Dassault Systemes To Support Online Internships
IIT Ropar Ties Up With Dassault Systemes To Support Online Internships
IIT Bombay Students, Alumni Run Free Emergency Ambulances For The Needy
IIT Bombay Students, Alumni Run Free Emergency Ambulances For The Needy
COVID-19: DU's Hansraj College Sets Up RT-PCR Testing Centre On Its Premises
COVID-19: DU's Hansraj College Sets Up RT-PCR Testing Centre On Its Premises
.......................... Advertisement ..........................