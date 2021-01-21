Arunachal Pradesh To Install VSAT In Government Schools For Online Education

Arunachal Pradesh To Install VSAT In Select Government Schools

The Arunachal Pradesh government has decided to install Very Small Aperture Terminals (VSAT) in select government schools for facilitating online education. As a pilot project, more than 50 VSATs with a capacity of connecting over 100 government schools will be installed, an official said.

State Chief Secretary Naresh Kumar held a video conference with deputy commissioners and deputy directors of school education on Thursday and asked them to create a dedicated classroom in the schools using available inventories.

The top official directed the deputy commissioners and DDSEs to extend logistical support for commissioning of the VSATs on or before February 18.

"The VSAT technology will enable two-way virtual communication between educators and learners. It will enhance the quality of education and help students especially in areas where they are facing a shortage of subject teachers," the chief secretary said.

VSATs are small, software-driven earth stations used for reliable transmission of data, video, or voice via satellite. To impart learning through VSAT, one has to set up the VSAT system which includes learning centres, Hub Earth Station, a studio for teachers to deliver classes from, servers for data and dish antenna above classrooms for the reception.

The chief secretary said, as of now 300 government primary schools have been identified as activity and learning centres for children between 3 and 6 years as per the New Education Policy 2020.