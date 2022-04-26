  • Home
  • Education
  • Arunachal Pradesh: Dorjee Khandu College To Partner With DU's Hindu College For Academic Expertise

Arunachal Pradesh: Dorjee Khandu College To Partner With DU's Hindu College For Academic Expertise

Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu launched the Vidya Vistar (V2) scheme of New Delhi-based Hindu College, through which it will partner with three colleges in the North East.

Education | Press Trust of India | Updated: Apr 26, 2022 2:13 pm IST | Source: PTI

RELATED NEWS

Ohio University To Develop Virtual Platform For Research Developing US-India Proposals
NFSU Admission 2022: Application Process Begins At Nfsu.ac.in; Check Important Dates, Guidelines
Dharmendra Pradhan Inaugurates Satellite Centre Of IIM Shillong In Arunachal Pradesh
BHU Starts Interest-Free Loan Scheme For Economically Weak Students
AICTE Approves Two New Courses In Integrated Circuit Manufacturing, VLSI Design And Technology
Medical College Being Set Up In Yamunanagar To Be Named After Guru Tegh Bahadur: Manohar Lal Khattar
Arunachal Pradesh: Dorjee Khandu College To Partner With DU's Hindu College For Academic Expertise
Hindu College
New Delhi:

Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu launched the Vidya Vistar (V2) scheme of New Delhi-based Hindu College, through which it will partner with three colleges in the North East including the Dorjee Khandu Government College at Tawang. The other two colleges to be included in the partnership programme are North Kamrup College, Guwahati, and Nar Bahadur Bhandari College at Tadong in Sikkim.

Attending the launch through the virtual mode from Tawang, Mr Khandu on Monday expressed gratitude to Delhi University and his alma mater Hindu College on behalf of the people of North East and Arunachal Pradesh in particular for accepting to collaborate and partner with the three colleges in the region as mentor under the novel initiative of DU’s Vidya-Vistar, an official communique said.

"The Vidya Vistar initiative of DU will open channels of communication and exchange among academic institutions which has tremendous potential to improve outcomes. The best part is that colleges like the Hindu College will be mentoring colleges in remote areas," he observed.

The Vidya Vistar scheme is based on the principle of mutual respect, cooperation, and sharing between two academic institutions. Mr Khandu expressed optimism that the Dorjee Khandu Government College and the other two colleges – one in Assam and the other in Sikkim - will benefit a lot from the pool of resources, knowledge and expertise of Hindu College, one of the top-ranking colleges in the country.

The chief minister hoped that through this venture, Hindu College’s expertise in the field of sciences, humanities, and arts, its resources in the library and several other academic activities, facilities such as participation in workshops and short-term value-added courses will be made available to the three colleges in the northeast.

As augmenting the capacity of faculty members is one of the primary steps for enhancing the academic capital of an educational institution, Mr Khandu suggested that the faculty members of the colleges be provided professional training and exposures to enhance their capabilities through online as well as offline endeavours. "I call upon the authorities and faculty members of the Dorjee Khandu Government College, to make optimal use of this opportunity so that our students, who are the future of our state and the country, benefit the most and add quality to the pool of human resource of the country," Mr Khandu added.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Careers360 staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Click here for more Education News
University of Delhi

Suggested For You

Streamed Webinar
How To Choose A Stream In Class 11
08 Apr'22 05:00 PM to 08 Apr'22 06:00 PM IST
Dr. Srividya (Organisational Psychologist, Career And Personal Growth Coach) +0More
Want To Gain Work Experience? Here’s A List Of Work-From-Home Internship Opportunities
4 min read Feb 28, 2022 Read More
Streamed Webinar
Careers In Social Sciences
02 Apr'22 05:00 PM to 02 Apr'22 06:00 PM IST
Dr. Devisha Sasidevan (Assistant Professor, TISS, Mumbai) +0More
Streamed Webinar
Heart-To-Heart With JEE Advanced Toppers
03 Apr'22 12:00 PM to 03 Apr'22 01:00 PM IST
Anant Lunia (AIR 3, JEE Advanced, 2021) +3More
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
CBSE Term 2 Exam 2022 Live Updates: Day 1 Of 10th, 12th Exams End, Know Paper Analysis
Live | CBSE Term 2 Exam 2022 Live Updates: Day 1 Of 10th, 12th Exams End, Know Paper Analysis
Ohio University To Develop Virtual Platform For Research Developing US-India Proposals
Ohio University To Develop Virtual Platform For Research Developing US-India Proposals
NEET SS Counselling 2021: Round 2 Final Seat Allotment Result Declared At Mcc.nic.in
NEET SS Counselling 2021: Round 2 Final Seat Allotment Result Declared At Mcc.nic.in
NFSU Admission 2022: Application Process Begins At Nfsu.ac.in; Check Important Dates, Guidelines
NFSU Admission 2022: Application Process Begins At Nfsu.ac.in; Check Important Dates, Guidelines
KVS Admissions 2022-23: Kendriya Vidyalaya Releases Revised Admission Guidelines; Age limit For Class 1 Raised
KVS Admissions 2022-23: Kendriya Vidyalaya Releases Revised Admission Guidelines; Age limit For Class 1 Raised
.......................... Advertisement ..........................