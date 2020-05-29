  • Home
Arunachal Pradesh: DD Arunprabha To Broadcast Virtual Classes For Middle School Students

The department of elementary education of Arunachal Pradesh is also planning to start classes on radio.

Education | Edited by Press Trust of India | Updated: May 29, 2020 3:44 pm IST | Source: Press Trust of India

DD Arunprabha To Broadcast Virtual Classes For Students Of Arunachal Pradesh
Image credit: Shutterstock
Itanagar:

Middle school students in Arunachal Pradesh will no longer be deprived of their classroom lessons with virtual classes to be telecast from June 15, a senior official said.

The virtual classes for students of Class 6-8 will be telecast on DD Arunprabha as educational institutions are shut due to the ongoing lockdown, director of elementary education department Tapi Gao said.

DD Arunprabha is Doordarshan's second channel for North East and the first for Arunachal Pradesh.

Similar classes are already being held for high school students of the state. "An estimated 2 lakh students at the elementary level will benefit from the virtual classes. The department is also planning to start classes on radio as we have been allowed a slot of 2 hours," he said.

State education secretary Niharika Rai, said on Tuesday, "The study material for the classes are being prepared in consultation with teachers of Kendriya Vidyalayas."

Schools and colleges across the country have been closed since mid-March - some of them from March 25 when the nationwide lockdown started - to contain the spread of coronavirus pandemic.

The nationwide lockdown was first announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on March 24 for 21 days in a bid to combat the deadly virus. It was first extended till May 3 and again till May 17. The lockdown has now been extended till May 31.

