Arunachal Pradesh To Start Classes Of Ekalavya Model Residential Schools

The Chief Minister Pema Khandu reviewed the “early and smooth” functioning of public residential schools for tribal children at a meeting with the Department of Social Justice, Empowerment and Tribal Affairs.

Education | Edited by Mridusmita Deka | Updated: Sep 30, 2020 3:01 pm IST

New Delhi:

The Chief Minister of Arunachal Pradesh Pema Khandu in a review meeting today with the Department of Social Justice, Empowerment and Tribal Affairs assured the reopening of the Ekalavya Model Residential Schools (EMRS) in the state. The Ekalavya Schools are an initiative of the Ministry of Tribal Affairs, established to provide tribal students in remote areas access to quality education.

The Chief Minister Pema Khandu on his social media page said: “Ensured for early and smooth functioning of 7 EMRS schools in Arunachal in a review meeting today with Dept of Social Justice, Empowerment and Tribal Affairs.”

Schools and colleges across the country have been closed since mid-March when the nationwide lockdown started to contain the spread of coronavirus pandemic. And as per Unlock-4 guidelines, the Central Government has permitted schools and colleges to re-open on voluntary basis by following some standard operating procedures so that the spread of COVID-19 can be minimised and controlled.

Arunachal Pradesh EMRS
